Delve into the history of Delaware at First State Heritage Park, which also serves as a welcome center for the city of Dover, the state of Delaware and the adjacent state house. This so-called 'park without boundaries' includes 19 historic sites within a few blocks of one another. Start out at the Welcome Center & Galleries, which has exhibitions exploring Delaware's history. You can pick up more info about other key attractions nearby along with a walking map.
First State Heritage Park Welcome Center & Galleries
Delaware
