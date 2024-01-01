Tread of Pioneers Museum

A favorite among the area’s community history museums, these restored Victorian homes host an even-handed display about the history of the Native Americans in the area and a fascinating collection on the evolution of skiing. Visitors can also take guided tours, and there are regular kids' activities.

