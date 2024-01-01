A favorite among the area’s community history museums, these restored Victorian homes host an even-handed display about the history of the Native Americans in the area and a fascinating collection on the evolution of skiing. Visitors can also take guided tours, and there are regular kids' activities.
Tread of Pioneers Museum
Steamboat Springs
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.67 MILES
One of the five original wilderness areas in Colorado, Mount Zirkel Wilderness is an untamed, roadless expanse dotted with icy glacial lakes and granite…
2.59 MILES
Just 5 miles out of town, Fish Creek Falls is a wonderful hike for families. The 0.8-mile loop takes you to a scenic overlook with views across to the…
20.72 MILES
A glorious spot for camping and canoeing, this small alpine lake backs up to aspen and evergreen forests, and has some excellent lake-front campsites ($20…
27.34 MILES
Flat Tops wilderness sits in the White River and Routt National Forests. It protects some 230,000 acres of designated wilderness. There's over 160 miles…
23.14 MILES
On the windswept plain at the base of a picturesque peak lies this quasi–ghost town, 27 miles north of Steamboat Springs via Elk River Rd (Routt County Rd…
23.06 MILES
If you like boating, fishing and bird-watching, this is an incredible place to stay. The campsites ($20 to $26) on the water are pretty good, but could be…
0.3 MILES
A perfect indoor break for families, this library has awesome interactive games in the kids' area, a sweet fish tank, free wi-fi and story time. Oh yeah,…
14.96 MILES
Sixteen miles south of Steamboat Springs via US 40, Hwy 131 and Routt County Rd 14, Stagecoach State Park is the nearest inexpensive camping (RV and tent…
Nearby Steamboat Springs attractions
1. Bud Werner Memorial Library
15.9 MILES
Hop into this small-town museum for a history lesson on lettuce farmers, trains and coal, baby, coal. The outside mining exhibit is the real draw.
