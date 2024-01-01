St Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral

Take a minute to wander past St Nicholas, which is the less traditional of the neighborhood’s main Ukrainian churches. Built in 1913, its 13 domes represent Christ and the Apostles. The intricate mosaics – added in 1988 to mark the 1000th anniversary of Ukraine's conversion to Christianity – owe their inspiration to the Cathedral of St Sophia in Kiev.
