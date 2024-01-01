Tuskegee Institute National Historic Site

Alabama

The historic campus of Tuskegee University is considered its own historic site of national importance. Here you'll find a small museum dedicated to George Washington Carver, the iconic agricultural pioneer and educator; within the museum, you can request brochures that explain the significance of several notable campus buildings.

