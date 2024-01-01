This 120-acre nature reserve encompasses seven natural habitats and includes a wildflower trail, waterfall and butterfly gardens. Interpretive kiosks and playground facilities make this a good spot to visit with younger kids. Lots of events are held, many of which are aimed at families; check the website or call ahead for details.
Kreher Preserve & Nature Center
Alabama
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site
17.93 MILES
This National Park Service site has been restored to its former glory as the training grounds and airfield for the first African American pilot candidates…
Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art
4.98 MILES
Located at the entrance to the Auburn University campus, this museum is notable for its exterior alone, a 40,000-sq-ft stone-clad facade that is…
4.42 MILES
Beloved by Auburn University students and Auburn residents, the Davis arboretum houses some 150 species of trees that reflect the plant diversity of…
20.36 MILES
Born into slavery, Booker T Washington went on to found the Tuskegee Institute, which later developed into Tuskegee University, where he served as the…
Auburn University Museum of Natural History
4.22 MILES
While it's primarily a working research area, the Museum of Natural History is filled with publicly displayed goodies: a fantastic collection of marine…
Tuskegee Institute National Historic Site
20.36 MILES
The historic campus of Tuskegee University is considered its own historic site of national importance. Here you'll find a small museum dedicated to George…
7.36 MILES
This state park offers 700 acres of woods and 26 acres of lakefront, with hiking trails crossing from the coastal plain up to the Piedmont Plateau and…
