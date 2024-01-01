Kreher Preserve & Nature Center

Alabama

This 120-acre nature reserve encompasses seven natural habitats and includes a wildflower trail, waterfall and butterfly gardens. Interpretive kiosks and playground facilities make this a good spot to visit with younger kids. Lots of events are held, many of which are aimed at families; check the website or call ahead for details.

  • Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site

    Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site

    17.93 MILES

    This National Park Service site has been restored to its former glory as the training grounds and airfield for the first African American pilot candidates…

  • Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art

    Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art

    4.98 MILES

    Located at the entrance to the Auburn University campus, this museum is notable for its exterior alone, a 40,000-sq-ft stone-clad facade that is…

  • Donald E Davis Arboretum

    Donald E Davis Arboretum

    4.42 MILES

    Beloved by Auburn University students and Auburn residents, the Davis arboretum houses some 150 species of trees that reflect the plant diversity of…

  • The Oaks

    The Oaks

    20.36 MILES

    Born into slavery, Booker T Washington went on to found the Tuskegee Institute, which later developed into Tuskegee University, where he served as the…

  • Tuskegee Institute National Historic Site

    Tuskegee Institute National Historic Site

    20.36 MILES

    The historic campus of Tuskegee University is considered its own historic site of national importance. Here you'll find a small museum dedicated to George…

  • Chewacla State Park

    Chewacla State Park

    7.36 MILES

    This state park offers 700 acres of woods and 26 acres of lakefront, with hiking trails crossing from the coastal plain up to the Piedmont Plateau and…

