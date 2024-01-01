Turn left at the Pontic tombs ticket office and then through a tunnel carved into the cliff to these unfortunately rather graffiti-covered tombs where the fourth and fifth kings of the kingdom of Pontus were buried. There are excellent views of Amasya all the way along the path up to them.
Tombs of Mythridates III & Pharnaces I
Amasya
