Tombs of Mythridates III & Pharnaces I

Amasya

Turn left at the Pontic tombs ticket office and then through a tunnel carved into the cliff to these unfortunately rather graffiti-covered tombs where the fourth and fifth kings of the kingdom of Pontus were buried. There are excellent views of Amasya all the way along the path up to them.

