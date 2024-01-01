Aksaray Museum

Cappadocia

Well, you certainly won't have problems finding this massive museum en route from the otogar (bus station) along the main road to Aksaray centre. The revamped displays covering early Cappadocian human history have excellent English information boards, but the prize exhibit is the small collection of mummies unearthed in the Ihlara Valley.

  • Monastery Valley

    Monastery Valley

    21.36 MILES

    The 4.5km Monastery Valley is full of rock-cut churches and dwellings cut into the cliff walls. Exploring it makes for a scenic stroll. From Güzelyurt's…

  • Hasan Dağı

    Hasan Dağı

    18.36 MILES

    Hasan Dağı (Mt Hasan), Cappadocia's second-highest mountain, provides a challenging summit-bagging hike. The closest village to the 3268m inactive volcano…

  • Ihlara Valley

    Ihlara Valley

    15.27 MILES

    Rimmed by high cliffs that hide rock-cut churches, the lush Ihlara Valley is one of Cappadocia's most popular hiking destinations. Most visitors arrive on…

  • Sultanhanı

    Sultanhanı

    25.45 MILES

    The largest caravanserai in Anatolia, the Sultanhanı was constructed in 1229, during the reign of the Seljuk sultan Alaaddin Keykubad I, and restored in…

  • Büyük Kilise Cami

    Büyük Kilise Cami

    21.35 MILES

    Just after the Monastery Valley ticket office, you come to the large Büyük Kilise Cami (Mosque of the Great Church), which began life as the Church of St…

  • Direkli Kilise

    Direkli Kilise

    17.34 MILES

    This cross-shaped church has four columns, with lovely partially preserved frescoes of saints. The large adjoining chamber originally had two storeys, as…

  • Güzelyurt Underground City

    Güzelyurt Underground City

    21.37 MILES

    Entry into this underground city is beside the Monastery Valley ticket office. The restored complex ranges across several levels and includes one hair…

  • Gaziemir Underground City

    Gaziemir Underground City

    21.43 MILES

    Some 18km east of Güzelyurt, just off the road to Derinkuyu, is Gaziemir underground city, opened in 2007. Churches, a winery with wine barrels, food…

1. Ulu Cami

2.13 MILES

The Ulu Cami has decoration characteristic of the post–Seljuk Beylik period. A little of the original yellow stone remains in the grand doorway.

2. Eğri Minare

2.2 MILES

Built in 1236 and leaning at an angle of 27 degrees, the curious Eğri Minare in the older part of Aksaray is, inevitably, known to locals as the 'Turkish…

3. Ağzıkara Hanı

9.89 MILES

The Ağzıkara Hanı, 16km northeast of Aksaray, was built between 1231 and 1239. From Aksaray a taxi will charge about ₺60 for the run there and back. You…

4. Selime Monastery

15.1 MILES

The monastery at Selime is an astonishing rock-cut structure incorporating a vast kitchen with a soaring chimney, three churches, stables with rock-carved…

7. Bahattın'ın Samanlığı Kilise

17.36 MILES

Sitting on Belisırma village's cliff face, next door to the Direkli Kilise, this tiny church contains defaced but still vivid frescoes depicting scenes…

8. Kırk Dam Altı Kilise

17.93 MILES

Although badly graffitied, the frescoes are still gloriously vibrant, and above the entrance you can see St George on a white horse, slaying a three…