Built in 1667 by Willem van der Helm, this grand stone edifice at Leiden's eastern edge is one of only two surviving city gates (there were originally eight; Morspoort is the other survivor). Today Zijlpoort houses a cafe/restaurant and events venue.
Zijlpoort
Leiden
