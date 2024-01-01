Goudse Waag

South Holland

This former cheese-weighing house was built in 1668. Check out the reliefs carved into the side showing the cheese being weighed. Today it houses a tourist information desk and the Kaaswaag, a museum that follows the history of the cheese trade in the Netherlands.

Nearby South Holland attractions

1. Kaaswaag

This museum on the upper floor of the Markt's waag details the history of the cheese trade in the Netherlands, with a focus on Gouda.

2. Gouda Kaasstad

0.04 MILES

This staged cheese market on the Markt draws plenty of local and international day trippers, as do the stalls selling other dairy goods and souvenirs. A…

3. Town Hall

0.05 MILES

Commanding attention in the middle of the Markt is this mid-15th-century town hall. Constructed from sandstone, this regal Gothic structure is a testament…

4. Sint Janskerk

0.11 MILES

Impressive for both its size and its magnificent stained-glass windows, Sint Janskerk had chequered beginnings: previous incarnations of the building…

5. Museum Gouda

0.15 MILES

Housed in a medieval hospital building, the town's major museum has a collection of artefacts and artworks related to Gouda and surrounding areas. There's…

6. Heksenwaag

6.94 MILES

Stepping on to the 'witch-weighing' scales is the main attraction of Oudewater's little Heksenwaag (Witches’ Weighing House), though it's also worth…

7. Kinderdijk

9.14 MILES

One of the Dutch sites on Unesco's World Heritage List, this stretch of the Alblasserwaard polder encompasses two canals, 19 traditional windmills, a…

8. Kralingse Bos & Plas

9.47 MILES

This bucolic park sits just outside the city centre and offers a delightfully laidback mixture of shaded forest, sparkling waters and manicured grass. It…