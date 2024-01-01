Fisherman's Beach

At low tide, along this long stretch of sand closest to the harbour, you can see the crates in which Herm's famous oysters are grown.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Jersey War Tunnels

    Jersey War Tunnels

    22.47 MILES

    The eerie tunnels of a German underground military hospital have been converted into Jersey's best and most poignant museum, dedicated to the island's…

  • Elizabeth Castle

    Elizabeth Castle

    25.15 MILES

    On two interconnected islets in St Aubin's Bay, this imposing fortress guards the entrance to the harbour. Originally a 6th-century hermitage, then an…

  • Hauteville House

    Hauteville House

    4.08 MILES

    Victor Hugo was exiled from France in 1851 after Napoleon III's coup, living on Guernsey from 1856-70. His exuberant home Hauteville House, where he wrote…

  • Guernsey Museum & Art Gallery

    Guernsey Museum & Art Gallery

    4.08 MILES

    This museum is an enjoyable stampede through the millennia-old history of Guernsey: home to Neolithic farmers, strategic Roman port, Norman stronghold,…

  • German Occupation Museum

    German Occupation Museum

    6.95 MILES

    Founded by a local who experienced Nazi occupation as a child, this fascinating museum walks you through Guernsey's wartime experience. Among ample…

  • Jersey Zoo

    Jersey Zoo

    23.9 MILES

    This inspirational zoo was founded by writer and naturalist Gerald Durrell, who dreamed of creating a safe place for his animals since he was 6 years old…

  • Grand Grève

    Grand Grève

    5.14 MILES

    When yachts pull into the bay, you can be forgiven for doing a double take and momentarily thinking that you're on some Greek island. With its wide sweep…

  • Shell Beach

    Shell Beach

    0.62 MILES

    Herm's star beach wouldn't look out of place in the Caribbean, if it weren't for the severe-looking bare rocks offshore. Teal waters lap at this wide…

Nearby The Channel Islands attractions

1. Manor Village

0.17 MILES

Right in the centre of the island is a clutch of granite houses where the villagers live. Here you'll find a 19th-century keep, built by an eccentric…

2. Belvoir Bay

0.39 MILES

A serious contender for the island's best beach, crescent-shaped Belvoir has calm, clear waters and a great view of Sark island. It's a 20-minute walk…

4. Déhus Dolmen

3.05 MILES

When this large, complex Neolithic grave, built around 5000 years ago, was excavated, human remains, ceramics and a copper dagger were found here. You'll…

5. Castle Cornet

3.57 MILES

Standing sentinel over Saint Peter Port for over 800 years, this wonderfully intact castle has been a major player in every historical event to affect the…

7. Aquarium

3.92 MILES

Housed inside what was originally a Victorian tram tunnel and then German fortifications during WWII, this little aquarium is an excellent introduction to…

8. Guernsey Tapestry Gallery

4.03 MILES

As part of Guernsey's Millennium celebrations, 215 of its residents stitched 10 tapestry panels that showcase 1000 years of the island's history. Look out…