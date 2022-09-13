The Channel Islands

Cyclists on La Coupee; narrow isthmus that connects Big Sark to Little Sark.

Michael Heffernan

Overview

Just off the coast of France, Jersey, Guernsey, Sark, Herm and Alderney beckon with exquisite coastlines, shaded lanes and old-world charm. Not quite Britain and not quite France, the islands are proudly independent, self-governing British Crown dependencies that straddle the gap between the two. Their citizens owe their allegiance to Her Majesty, but some still speak local dialects that stem from medieval Norman French.

Must-see attractions

  • Jersey War Tunnels

    Jersey War Tunnels

    Jersey

    The eerie tunnels of a German underground military hospital have been converted into Jersey's best and most poignant museum, dedicated to the island's…

  • Elizabeth Castle

    Elizabeth Castle

    Jersey

    On two interconnected islets in St Aubin's Bay, this imposing fortress guards the entrance to the harbour. Originally a 6th-century hermitage, then an…

  • Hauteville House

    Hauteville House

    Guernsey

    Victor Hugo was exiled from France in 1851 after Napoleon III's coup, living on Guernsey from 1856-70. His exuberant home Hauteville House, where he wrote…

  • Guernsey Museum & Art Gallery

    Guernsey Museum & Art Gallery

    Guernsey

    This museum is an enjoyable stampede through the millennia-old history of Guernsey: home to Neolithic farmers, strategic Roman port, Norman stronghold,…

  • German Occupation Museum

    German Occupation Museum

    Guernsey

    Founded by a local who experienced Nazi occupation as a child, this fascinating museum walks you through Guernsey's wartime experience. Among ample…

  • Jersey Zoo

    Jersey Zoo

    Jersey

    This inspirational zoo was founded by writer and naturalist Gerald Durrell, who dreamed of creating a safe place for his animals since he was 6 years old…

  • Folk & Costume Museum

    Folk & Costume Museum

    Guernsey

    In the middle of the vast, landscaped Sausmarez Park, this excellent museum is an enjoyable romp through Guernsey life a hundred years ago. Walk through a…

  • Grand Grève

    Grand Grève

    The Channel Islands

    When yachts pull into the bay, you can be forgiven for doing a double take and momentarily thinking that you're on some Greek island. With its wide sweep…

Spectacular beaches like Portelet on Jersey are one of many reasons to visit the Channel Islands © Doug Pearson / Getty Images

Food

The best things to do in the Channel Islands

Aug 8, 2018 • 5 min read

