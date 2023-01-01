Folk & Costume Museum

In the middle of the vast, landscaped Sausmarez Park, this excellent museum is an enjoyable romp through Guernsey life a hundred years ago. Walk through a reconstructed parlour, kitchen and schoolroom, check out the toys meant to prepare early 20th-century Guernsey kids for the toils of adulthood and marvel at the intricate dolls' houses. There's also a fashion section for those wanting to party like it's 1928, displays on the famous Guernsey tomatoes and barns full of farming equipment.