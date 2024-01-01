Guernsey Tapestry Gallery

Guernsey

As part of Guernsey's Millennium celebrations, 215 of its residents stitched 10 tapestry panels that showcase 1000 years of the island's history. Look out for dolmens, a 15th-century market, and a scene depicting conflicting loyalties during the English Civil War, as well as Guernsey cattle and a tiny Aurigny plane.

