La Vallette Underground Military Museum

During WWII, these tunnels were created using Eastern European slave labour to be used as a refuelling station for German U-boats, though they were never completed. Today, they are filled to the brim with wartime memorabilia: medals, weaponry, Nazi occupation stamps… However, more interesting are the handicrafts made from scrap material by ingenious Guernsey inmates interned at the Biberach concentration camp, plus objects that helped a starving island survive the war: tinned Canadian cheese (yum!), Hints on War Time Cooking…