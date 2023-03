Housed inside what was originally a Victorian tram tunnel and then German fortifications during WWII, this little aquarium is an excellent introduction to the denizens of Guernsey's coastal waters. Look out for the lesser spotted cat shark, undulate ray, two crayfish named Ronnie and Reggie, lobsters, snowflake eels, and grumpy sponge crabs being cleaned by shrimp. There are also kiddie-pleasers in the shape of tropical fish – lionfish, plus Nemo and Dory.