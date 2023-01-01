Guernsey Museum & Art Gallery

This museum is an enjoyable stampede through the millennia-old history of Guernsey: home to Neolithic farmers, strategic Roman port, Norman stronghold, refuge of privateers, and, finally a sun-drenched tax haven. Delve into the Guernsey witch trials, learn about the nightmarish creatures from the island's mythology, peek at a 15th-century grimoire, and find out why a mummified cat was found beneath one of the local hotels. In the art gallery, the nautical landscapes are particularly engaging.

Don't miss the special exhibitions; past ones have included an in-depth look at front-line medicine during WWI, and Reflections on the Occupation: poems, sculpture, paintings and installations inspired by the island's experience under the Nazis.