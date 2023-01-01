German Occupation Museum

Founded by a local who experienced Nazi occupation as a child, this fascinating museum walks you through Guernsey's wartime experience. Among ample weaponry, uniforms and communications equipment, there's a recreated wartime kitchen, with the father listening to an illegal radio while the mother anxiously watches out for the Germans. The islanders' experiences in Nazi concentration camps, informers' letters and the sad fate of three of Guernsey's handful of Jews are on display. Behind the cafe is a recreated wartime street.

Look out for the doll's stove and pans, made from scrap metal by an inmate at Biberach concentration camp, a child's gas mask, a diamond-studded swastika necklace and a restored 1931 fire engine.