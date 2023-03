A kaleidoscopic wonder of bright ceramic shards and seashells, this tiny chapel is a small-scale replica of the basilica and grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Massabielle, Pyrenees. Its construction was a labour of love by Brother Deodat Antoine, an exiled French monk, who built the chapel in 1914 with the help of the islanders, who supplied the pottery. Four people can just about squeeze into the chapel that measures 9ft by 6ft.