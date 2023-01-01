Home to one of Guernsey's most distinguished families for over 800 years, the manor is a fascinating glimpse into the lives of generations of adventurers, generals, governors, privateers and inventors; look out for the widow's walk (railed roof platform). The manor gardens are combined with an Artpark, with scores of mythological creatures, animals and abstract sculpture peeking out from the bamboo grove or the rhododendrons. Don't miss the Thursday night ghost tours, conducted by the Seigneur du Sausmarez himself.

On Saturday mornings, the grounds fill with stalls that make up the local farmers' market.