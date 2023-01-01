Gran'mère du Chimquière

Remember how Asterix' friend Obelix used to carve and deliver menhirs? Well, the Gran'mère is an elaborately carved menhir carved around 4000 years ago for purposes unknown, though it's possible she was a pagan 'Earth Mother' figure. In Roman times, another carver added a cape and hair, prompting some to nickname her 'Julius Caesar's grandmother'. These days, she stands sentinel at the gates of St Martin's Church, and locals put flower garlands around her neck during weddings.