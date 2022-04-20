Overview

At 9 miles by 5 miles, Jersey is the biggest of the Channel Islands and it feels much bigger than it actually is, with its myriad country lanes and long, rugged, windswept coastline. While the buzzing capital of St Helier is its heart, the rest of the island has plenty of appeal, from the superb south and west coast beaches to the castles and WWII fortifications along the north and east coasts. Add to that a world-class zoo, several poignant museums, a laid-back atmosphere and excellent food and it's easy to see how Jersey draws visitors to its sun-drenched shores.