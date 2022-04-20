Shop
Michael Heffernan
At 9 miles by 5 miles, Jersey is the biggest of the Channel Islands and it feels much bigger than it actually is, with its myriad country lanes and long, rugged, windswept coastline. While the buzzing capital of St Helier is its heart, the rest of the island has plenty of appeal, from the superb south and west coast beaches to the castles and WWII fortifications along the north and east coasts. Add to that a world-class zoo, several poignant museums, a laid-back atmosphere and excellent food and it's easy to see how Jersey draws visitors to its sun-drenched shores.
The eerie tunnels of a German underground military hospital have been converted into Jersey's best and most poignant museum, dedicated to the island's…
On two interconnected islets in St Aubin's Bay, this imposing fortress guards the entrance to the harbour. Originally a 6th-century hermitage, then an…
This inspirational zoo was founded by writer and naturalist Gerald Durrell, who dreamed of creating a safe place for his animals since he was 6 years old…
A short walk or drive from St Aubin's Bay, this is one of Jersey's loveliest beaches. Framed by craggy cliffs on both ends, it's a sheltered cove with…
Maritime Museum & Occupation Tapestry Gallery
Spread across five 19th-century warehouse buildings, this excellent museum brings to life Jersey's love affair with the sea. The island was once one of…
Inside a beautifully restored 19th-century merchant's house, Jersey Museum is an enjoyable romp through the island's history, from the area's first human…
This warehouse full of lovingly restored vintage and classic cars, locomotives, fire engines and farming machinery was a labour of love on the part of Don…
You have to stoop to enter the dark, dripping tunnel beneath this Neolithic burial mound that leads to the funerary chamber. The dolmen is over 6000 year…
