Overview of Beauport Bay on south coast of Jersey.

Michael Heffernan

Overview

At 9 miles by 5 miles, Jersey is the biggest of the Channel Islands and it feels much bigger than it actually is, with its myriad country lanes and long, rugged, windswept coastline. While the buzzing capital of St Helier is its heart, the rest of the island has plenty of appeal, from the superb south and west coast beaches to the castles and WWII fortifications along the north and east coasts. Add to that a world-class zoo, several poignant museums, a laid-back atmosphere and excellent food and it's easy to see how Jersey draws visitors to its sun-drenched shores.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Jersey War Tunnels

    Jersey War Tunnels

    Jersey

    The eerie tunnels of a German underground military hospital have been converted into Jersey's best and most poignant museum, dedicated to the island's…

  • Elizabeth Castle

    Elizabeth Castle

    Jersey

    On two interconnected islets in St Aubin's Bay, this imposing fortress guards the entrance to the harbour. Originally a 6th-century hermitage, then an…

  • Jersey Zoo

    Jersey Zoo

    Jersey

    This inspirational zoo was founded by writer and naturalist Gerald Durrell, who dreamed of creating a safe place for his animals since he was 6 years old…

  • Portelet Beach

    Portelet Beach

    Jersey

    A short walk or drive from St Aubin's Bay, this is one of Jersey's loveliest beaches. Framed by craggy cliffs on both ends, it's a sheltered cove with…

  • Jersey Museum & Art Gallery

    Jersey Museum & Art Gallery

    Jersey

    Inside a beautifully restored 19th-century merchant's house, Jersey Museum is an enjoyable romp through the island's history, from the area's first human…

  • Pallot Steam Museum

    Pallot Steam Museum

    Jersey

    This warehouse full of lovingly restored vintage and classic cars, locomotives, fire engines and farming machinery was a labour of love on the part of Don…

  • Hougue Bie

    Hougue Bie

    Jersey

    You have to stoop to enter the dark, dripping tunnel beneath this Neolithic burial mound that leads to the funerary chamber. The dolmen is over 6000 year…

Filter by interest:

