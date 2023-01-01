Pallot Steam Museum

This warehouse full of lovingly restored vintage and classic cars, locomotives, fire engines and farming machinery was a labour of love on the part of Don Pallot, a local engineer with a dream of preserving Jersey's mechanical heritage. Wandering amidst these beautifully preserved relics of the past is great fun; see if you can spot a 1923 Ford T, a 1934 Albion fire engine, the owner's 1983 Cadillac, an art deco cinema organ and photos of Jersey's first cars.

Look out for the history of Jersey's short-lived railway (1870-1937) and evocative photos of the island in the horse age, including that of a horse-drawn fire engine. On Thursdays, you can go for a spin on the Kestrel, the steam locomotive attached to two Victorian carriages (adult/child £2.50/2).