This collection of farm buildings (complete with petting zoo where kids can get up close and personal with Jersey cows and pigs) is an entertaining introduction to Jersey life over the past four centuries. Staff in period dress walk you through the history of the farm, while a guide dressed as a Jersey farmer's wife talks about what it was like to live through German occupation during WWII. A tearoom and adventure playground are boons for young families.
Hamptonne Country Life Museum
Jersey
Share