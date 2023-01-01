La Mare Wine Estate

Standing empty for years following WWII, in the early 1970s this derelict farm was converted into a thriving estate that produces five types of wine from hybrid French and German grapes, as well as apple brandy, cider, high-quality chocolate, a unique Jersey concoction known as black butter and more. Six daily tours show off the vineyards and the distilleries and include wine sampling, and you can buy all manner of edible and drinkable local goodies at the gift shop.