Channel Islands Military Museum

Crammed full of WWII memorabilia, this WWII German bunker is dedicated to Jersey's experience under the Nazi occupation. Amidst displays of ammunition, weaponry, uniforms, medals and brass musical instruments, there are photos of off-duty German soldiers, tins of food sent here by the Canadian Red Cross – KLIM dried milk, tinned Maple Leaf cheese (yum…), and stark reminders of the ever-present threat, such as the sentence of death given to a Jersey resident for sending a message to Britain via pigeon.