Corbière Lighthouse

Occupying Jersey's extreme southwestern tip and particularly picturesque at sunset or during storms, this 19th-century lighthouse is reachable via a narrow causeway at low tide. Its name come from corbeau (crow), a bird of ill-omen – fittingly, since these treacherous rocks have led to the demise of many ships before this lighthouse was erected, with smugglers and privateers profiting from the wreckage. The lighthouse is closed to the public; arrange a walking tour in advance to go inside.