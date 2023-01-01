Jersey Museum & Art Gallery

Inside a beautifully restored 19th-century merchant's house, Jersey Museum is an enjoyable romp through the island's history, from the area's first human settlement – some 250,000 years ago – to the privations of WWII and the material excesses of the rollicking 80s, when the people of Jersey watched Bergerac, and coveted Madonna tapes and Wham! on magazine covers. Adjoining the museum are the restored rooms belonging to merchant Charles Ginestet, who fled to France with his family in 1869 after going bankrupt.

Among the displays on shipping, farming, oyster-catching, 80s life and the early days of Jersey tourism, see if you can spot a 3000-year-old gold torque, bones from a pagan burial from 1100 AD, a ye olde St Brelade fire engine, a vintage Nintendo Gameboy and mentions of debauched Miss Wet T-Shirt and Mr Wet Y-Fronts competitions.