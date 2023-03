Owned by the Seigneur of Samarès, these large, private gardens reflect its creator's passion for exotic and rare plants. The gardens were originally created in the 1920s by millionaire philanthropist Sir James Knott and you can wander through thickets of cacti, a Japanese garden, as well as the UK's best herb garden. Informative tours of the historic manor (11.30am and 2.30pm, £4) and free tours of the Rural Life Museum let you delve into the estate's past.