Mont Orgueil Castle

This picture-perfect medieval castle has loomed over Gorey Harbour for over 800 years. It has worn many hats over the years: a formidable defence against the French, a prison, a refuge for 18th-century French aristocrats, a Nazi observation post. Climb to the top of Somerset Tower for 360-degree views and explore the network of steep staircases and dark towers to discover the castle's many secrets.

Look out for the Wound Man (a statue inventory of a medieval soldier's battlefield wounds), two hidden mythical beasts, Thomas the Bell and prisoner figures chained up in the remains of the Prison Tower.