Udon Thani was founded by Prince Prajak, brother of King Rama V, and his name is attached to many spots in town, most notablly Nong Prajak Park. Many of the people coming here to seek spiritual intervention in their life promise to repay success by running laps around the monument.
Prince Prajak Monument
Udon Thani
20.48 MILES
You'll see pictures of the Red Lotus Sea (really, it's a pink water-lily lake) all over Udon as it's now one of Isan's top attractions, but few Westerners…
29.13 MILES
This excellent museum, developed with some assistance from the Smithsonian Institution, exhibits a wealth of pottery from all Ban Chiang periods, plus…
1.32 MILES
Udon's most popular park starts to rev up as the afternoon winds down. It's home to colourful attractions such as a giant Ban Chiang–style pot and a huge…
24.75 MILES
Like a little Lopburi, this otherwise ordinary rural market town 50km southeast of Udon Thani has a troop of monkeys living alongside its human residents…
2.28 MILES
The Udon Sunshine Orchid Farm, just northwest of town, earned fame for producing the first orchid-based perfume. It has since developed a hybrid of…
29.62 MILES
A 700m walk east of the Ban Chiang National Museum (turn left out of the museum and keep going), this is the largest of the burial grounds excavated in…
10.41 MILES
Wat Na Kha Taewwat pee was established by a wandering monk who found a hole from which bellowed the sound and smoke of a naga. He plugged the hole with a…
Nearby Udon Thani attractions
0.09 MILES
This is Udon Thani's largest university.
0.24 MILES
This fountain, only turned on in the late afternoon and early evening, lies at the centre of one of Udon's biggest roundabouts.
0.46 MILES
Udon's digital clock tower stands in the centre of a roundabout and is a useful landmark.
0.8 MILES
This large Chinese temple on the southern shore of Nong Bua lake attests to the wealth of the local Thai-Chinese community. At its heart, the Pu-Ya Shrine…
6. Lak Meuang (City Pillar Shrine)
0.99 MILES
Udon's city pillar is guarded by an impressive and fearsome-looking yaksa (giant) and protected by an ugly plastic case. The Chinese săh·lah alongside it…
1.16 MILES
Filling a 1920s colonial-style building that used to be a girls' school, this museum has a fairly interesting catch-all collection ranging from geology to…
