Getty Images/iStockphoto
Udon Thani (อุดรธานี) is a big, brash city with one of the largest expat populations in Thailand. The city was the site of a large US airbase during the Vietnam War , and it subsequently became the region's primary transport hub and commercial centre. The town itself doesn't have any must-see attractions, but there are some tremendously interesting spots around it.
The Udon Sunshine Orchid Farm, just northwest of town, earned fame for producing the first orchid-based perfume. It has since developed a hybrid of…
During 1928 and 1929, Ho Chi Minh used the jungle around Nong Hang village as one of his bases to train soldiers and rally Isan's sizeable Vietnamese…
Udon's most popular park starts to rev up as the afternoon winds down. It's home to colourful attractions such as a giant Ban Chiang–style pot and a huge…
This large Chinese temple on the southern shore of Nong Bua lake attests to the wealth of the local Thai-Chinese community. At its heart, the Pu-Ya Shrine…
Udon Thani was founded by Prince Prajak, brother of King Rama V, and his name is attached to many spots in town, most notablly Nong Prajak Park. Many of…
Lak Meuang (City Pillar Shrine)
Udon's city pillar is guarded by an impressive and fearsome-looking yaksa (giant) and protected by an ugly plastic case. The Chinese săh·lah alongside it…
Udon Thani Thai-Chinese Cultural Centre
This cultural centre features a gorgeous garden, a tea shop and the Moral Museum, which has excellent displays about the history of the Chinese community…
Filling a 1920s colonial-style building that used to be a girls' school, this museum has a fairly interesting catch-all collection ranging from geology to…
