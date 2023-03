Udon's most popular park starts to rev up as the afternoon winds down. It's home to colourful attractions such as a giant Ban Chiang–style pot and a huge floating rubber duck that has become an Udon icon. A lot of action takes place along Th Thesa on the sunset-watching side of the lake where there are many restaurants, paint-your-own-pottery shops, and streetside masseurs. There's a bike-hire shop on the northeast shore.