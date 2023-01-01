Ban Chiang National Museum

This excellent museum, developed with some assistance from the Smithsonian Institution, exhibits a wealth of pottery from all Ban Chiang periods, plus myriad spearheads, sickles, fish hooks, ladles, neck rings and other metal objects. The displays (with English labels) offer excellent insight into the region's distant past, though note that dates shown have all been revised to more recent ones by archaeologists based on new information, and the museum has chosen not to fix them.

Hidden out back is a room showcasing the culture of the Tai Phuan people, who migrated here about 200 years ago and founded the present town.