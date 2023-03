A 700m walk east of the Ban Chiang National Museum (turn left out of the museum and keep going), this is the largest of the burial grounds excavated in the town and the only one kept open for tourism. It has a cluster of 52 individual bodies, most from the late period (300 BC to AD 200), buried with pottery. Due to flooding, the whole site is now a replica, with the skeletons made of resin – the real ones are in the museum.