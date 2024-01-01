Lak Meuang (City Pillar Shrine)

Udon Thani

Udon's city pillar is guarded by an impressive and fearsome-looking yaksa (giant) and protected by an ugly plastic case. The Chinese săh·lah alongside it is where the Pu-Ya statues reside during the Thung Si Meuang Fair.

