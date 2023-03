Wat Na Kha Taewwat pee was established by a wandering monk who found a hole from which bellowed the sound and smoke of a naga. He plugged the hole with a rock and decided to settle here. The hole, sandwiched between the ubosot and the stupa, is now an important local shrine. Pottery and human skeletons unearthed during various construction projects at the temple are on display under the giant Buddha.