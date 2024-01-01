This small shady temple 700m southeast of the village features some curious Buddhist art, including many Buddhas covered with coins.
Wat Tung Toomkam
Udon Thani Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.3 MILES
You'll see pictures of the Red Lotus Sea (really, it's a pink water-lily lake) all over Udon as it's now one of Isan's top attractions, but few Westerners…
23.56 MILES
One of Thailand’s most enigmatic attractions, Sala Kaew Ku can't fail to impress. Built over 20 years by Luang Pu Boun Leua Sourirat, a mystic who died in…
25.44 MILES
Located 25km southeast of central Vientiane, eccentric Xieng Khuan, aka Buddha Park, thrills with other-worldly Buddhist and Hindu sculptures, and was…
23.61 MILES
Luang Po Phra Sai, a large Lan Xang–era Buddha image awash with gold, bronze and precious stones, sits at the hub of Nong Khai's holiest temple. The head…
26.86 MILES
With brightly painted statuary that's even more bizarre than Nong Khai's Sala Kaew Ku, this wát is a perfect add-on to Phu Phrabat if you have your own…
29.76 MILES
This excellent museum, developed with some assistance from the Smithsonian Institution, exhibits a wealth of pottery from all Ban Chiang periods, plus…
8.97 MILES
Udon's most popular park starts to rev up as the afternoon winds down. It's home to colourful attractions such as a giant Ban Chiang–style pot and a huge…
Udon Thani Thai-Chinese Cultural Centre
10.07 MILES
This cultural centre features a gorgeous garden, a tea shop and the Moral Museum, which has excellent displays about the history of the Chinese community…
Nearby Udon Thani Province attractions
0.65 MILES
Wat Na Kha Taewwat pee was established by a wandering monk who found a hole from which bellowed the sound and smoke of a naga. He plugged the hole with a…
8.33 MILES
The Udon Sunshine Orchid Farm, just northwest of town, earned fame for producing the first orchid-based perfume. It has since developed a hybrid of…
8.97 MILES
4. Lak Meuang (City Pillar Shrine)
9.17 MILES
Udon's city pillar is guarded by an impressive and fearsome-looking yaksa (giant) and protected by an ugly plastic case. The Chinese săh·lah alongside it…
9.29 MILES
The centrepiece of this historic temple, founded during the reign of King Rama V, is a modern gold-and-grey chedi built to honour several revered monks…
9.31 MILES
Filling a 1920s colonial-style building that used to be a girls' school, this museum has a fairly interesting catch-all collection ranging from geology to…
9.54 MILES
Udon's digital clock tower stands in the centre of a roundabout and is a useful landmark.
9.74 MILES
This fountain, only turned on in the late afternoon and early evening, lies at the centre of one of Udon's biggest roundabouts.