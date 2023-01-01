The Udon Sunshine Orchid Farm, just northwest of town, earned fame for producing the first orchid-based perfume. It has since developed a hybrid of Codariocalyx motorius ohashi leguminosae, a succulent that 'dances' to music. If you sing or talk to the plant in a high-pitched voice (saxophone or violin works even better), a few of its smaller leaves will shift back and forth. It’s no hype; we’ve seen it ourselves, although it’s more of a waltz than a jig.

The plants are most active from November to February and from 7am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 6.30pm. The plants aren't for sale, but you can buy Udon Dancing Tea (now very popular for its supposed medical benefits; each batch sells out quickly), made from the plant, along with the Miss Udon Sunshine orchids and perfumes. The nursery also makes Udon Toob Moob Maeng Kaeng, a perfume derived from brown stink bugs.

To get here, go under the 'Welcome to Nongsamrong Community' sign on Rte 2024, then after 150m follow the 'Udorn Sunshine Fragrant Orchid' sign. Sŏrng·tăa·ou 6 and the City Bus get you close to it. A round-trip túk-túk ride from Udon's city centre should cost about 150B.