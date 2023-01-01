Wat Pho Chai Sri

With brightly painted statuary that's even more bizarre than Nong Khai's Sala Kaew Ku, this wát is a perfect add-on to Phu Phrabat if you have your own transport. The life-size figures around the temple grounds are acting out scenes from Isan fables and demonstrating the punishments awaiting the wicked in the Buddhist hell.

Also known as Wat Ban Waeng, the temple is about 5km out of Ban Phue. A túk-túk from town costs about 100B round-trip with waiting time.

The temple is also home to Luang Po Naak, a very holy 1200-year-old Buddha image shaded by a seven-headed naga that locals believe is responsible for many miracles.