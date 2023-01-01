Steeped in mythical intrigue and peppered with bizarre rock formations, Phu Phrabat Historical Park is one of the region’s highlights. The formations are a collection of balanced rocks, spires and whale-sized boulders with several shrines built in and around them. Prehistoric paintings in several grottoes feature wild animals, humans and cryptic symbols, and there are also some small but sophisticated rock carvings of Buddha images dating back to the Dvaravati era.