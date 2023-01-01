Wat Hin Mak Peng

Overlooking a lovely stretch of the Mekong, this vast forest temple is centred on a small cliff rising out of the river. It's respected by Thais because of their reverence for the founding abbot, Luang Pu Thet, a disciple of Ajahn Mun Bhuridatto. Several monuments in his honour, including lifelike statues and a large chedi, are found around the grounds. Visitors must dress respectfully: no shorts above the knees or sleeveless tops.

The temple is midway between Si Chiangmai and Sangkhom.

A few buses from Nong Khai (50B, two hours) pass the entrance, and then it's a longish walk to the buildings.