Thirteen kilometres past the road to Wat Pha Tak Sua is an interesting cave that many locals believe is the home of a naga king. If you can speak Thai you'll hear some fanciful stories. Guides lead a 30-minute route with lights or a two-hour route (not possible in the rainy season) using torches (flashlights). On both you'll need to manoeuvre through some small, wet passages – and you can't wear shoes.