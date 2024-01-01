Wat Na Kway

Ubon Ratchathani

LoginSave

Walk behind this temple's typical modern bòht and you'll find its petite, century-old precursor. The murals of the Buddha's life story bear resemblance to the mural paintings at Wat Thung Si Meuang, though not to their extent or standard. It's quite out of the way, but worth seeking out for art-lovers.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wat Ban Na Meuang

    Wat Ban Na Meuang

    1.47 MILES

    This temple, also known as Wat Sa Prasan Suk, stands out from other temples in many ways. Most famously, the bòht sits on a boat: a ceramic-encrusted…

  • Wat Pa Nanachat

    Wat Pa Nanachat

    8.39 MILES

    English is the primary language of Wat Pa Nanachat, a Western-oriented temple opened in 1975 by Ajahn Chah specifically for non-Thais. There's nothing…

  • Wat Phra That Nong Bua

    Wat Phra That Nong Bua

    0.83 MILES

    This spectacular, gleaming gold-and-white chedi is sure to dazzle. It loosely resembles the Mahabodhi stupa in Bodhgaya, India (where the Buddha reached…

  • Wat Thung Si Meuang

    Wat Thung Si Meuang

    2.28 MILES

    Built during the reign of Rama III (1824–51), Wat Thung Si Meuang has a classic hŏr đrai (Tripitaka hall) in excellent shape. Like many hŏr đrai, it rests…

  • Wat Burapa Pa-Ao Nuea Museum

    Wat Burapa Pa-Ao Nuea Museum

    10.6 MILES

    A surprising find in such a far-flung village, this gorgeous museum in Wat Burapa Pa-Ao Nuea holds various historical artefacts (in particular pottery,…

  • Ubon Ratchathani National Museum

    Ubon Ratchathani National Museum

    2.37 MILES

    Occupying the former city hall (built in 1918), this is a very informative museum with plenty on show, from Dvaravati-era Buddhas and 2000-year-old Dong…

  • Wat Si Pradu

    Wat Si Pradu

    2.33 MILES

    This temple's lovely, modern bòht has a soaring wing-shaped design that creates a striking scene inside. The delightful murals cover many subjects…

  • Ban Pa-Ao Brassware Centre

    Ban Pa-Ao Brassware Centre

    10.62 MILES

    Come here to see Ban Pa-Ao's famous brass artists using a unique lost-wax casting method. Workers here create bells, bowls and more on-site, although not…

View more attractions

Nearby Ubon Ratchathani attractions

1. Wat Phra That Nong Bua

0.83 MILES

This spectacular, gleaming gold-and-white chedi is sure to dazzle. It loosely resembles the Mahabodhi stupa in Bodhgaya, India (where the Buddha reached…

2. Wat Ban Na Meuang

1.47 MILES

This temple, also known as Wat Sa Prasan Suk, stands out from other temples in many ways. Most famously, the bòht sits on a boat: a ceramic-encrusted…

3. Wat Jaeng

1.81 MILES

Founded around the same time as the city, Wat Jaeng has an adorable Lan Xang–style bòht (built in 1887) with large naga eave brackets on the sides,…

4. Wat Maha Wanaram

1.98 MILES

Also known as Wat Pa Yai, the 'Large Forest Temple' (from long ago when Ubon was just a small town and this area lay beyond the city limits), this is one…

5. Monument of Merit

2.17 MILES

This humble brick obelisk in the northeast corner of Thung Si Meuang park was erected by former WWII allied-forces POWs in gratitude for the secret…

6. Candle Parade Statue

2.19 MILES

This 22m-tall statue at the centre of Thung Si Meuang park shows a Candle Parade float come to life with many accompanying deities.

7. Thung Si Meuang

2.23 MILES

The centrepiece of this city-centre park is a huge concrete Candle Parade statue. The humble brick obelisk in the northeast corner of Thung Si Meuang park…

8. Wat Thung Si Meuang

2.28 MILES

Built during the reign of Rama III (1824–51), Wat Thung Si Meuang has a classic hŏr đrai (Tripitaka hall) in excellent shape. Like many hŏr đrai, it rests…