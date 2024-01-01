Walk behind this temple's typical modern bòht and you'll find its petite, century-old precursor. The murals of the Buddha's life story bear resemblance to the mural paintings at Wat Thung Si Meuang, though not to their extent or standard. It's quite out of the way, but worth seeking out for art-lovers.
Wat Na Kway
Ubon Ratchathani
