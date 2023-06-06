Ubon Ratchathani

Thai wooden temple architecture on the lotus pond at wat Thung Si Muang in Ubon Ratchathani province, Thailand

Few cities in Isan reward aimless wandering as richly as Ubon Ratchathani (อุบลราชธานี). Survive the usual knot of choked access roads, and the 'Royal City of the Lotus' will reveal an altogether more attractive face. Racked up against Mae Nam Mun, Thailand's second-longest river, the historic heart of the city, south of Th Kheuan Thani, has a sluggish character rarely found in the region's big conurbations. And throughout the city there are many interesting temples beckoning culture-loving travelers.

  • Wat Ban Na Meuang

    Ubon Ratchathani

    This temple, also known as Wat Sa Prasan Suk, stands out from other temples in many ways. Most famously, the bòht sits on a boat: a ceramic-encrusted…

  • Wat Pa Nanachat

    Ubon Ratchathani

    English is the primary language of Wat Pa Nanachat, a Western-oriented temple opened in 1975 by Ajahn Chah specifically for non-Thais. There's nothing…

  • Wat Nong Pa Phong

    Ubon Ratchathani

    Peaceful Wat Nong Pa Phong, founded by the venerable Ajahn Chah, who was born here, is known across Thailand for its quiet discipline and the complete…

  • Wat Phra That Nong Bua

    Ubon Ratchathani

    This spectacular, gleaming gold-and-white chedi is sure to dazzle. It loosely resembles the Mahabodhi stupa in Bodhgaya, India (where the Buddha reached…

  • Wat Maha Wanaram

    Ubon Ratchathani

    Also known as Wat Pa Yai, the 'Large Forest Temple' (from long ago when Ubon was just a small town and this area lay beyond the city limits), this is one…

  • Wat Sri Ubon Rattanaram

    Ubon Ratchathani

    The bòht at this important temple was built to resemble Bangkok's Wat Benchamabophit, but it's the 7cm-tall topaz Buddha inside that most Thais come to…

  • Wat Thung Si Meuang

    Ubon Ratchathani

    Built during the reign of Rama III (1824–51), Wat Thung Si Meuang has a classic hŏr đrai (Tripitaka hall) in excellent shape. Like many hŏr đrai, it rests…

  • Wat Klang

    Ubon Ratchathani

    This old riverside temple, founded in 1793 around the same time as the establishment of the city, has a pair of noteworthy buildings. Most eye-catching is…

