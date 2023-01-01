Peaceful Wat Nong Pa Phong, founded by the venerable Ajahn Chah, who was born here, is known across Thailand for its quiet discipline and the complete dedication of its monks. Spread about its forest are a golden chedi where Ajahn Chah's relics are interred, a unique open-sided ubosot (chapel) and a three-storey museum.

Pink sŏrng·tăa·ou 3 gets you within 2km of the temple, and for an extra 50B or so the driver will probably take you to the gate.

The museum displays an odd assortment of items, from Ajahn Cha’s possessions to world currencies, sea shells, ancient artefacts, and skeletons and foetuses (for reflection on birth and death).