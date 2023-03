A surprising find in such a far-flung village, this gorgeous museum in Wat Burapa Pa-Ao Nuea holds various historical artefacts (in particular pottery, ancient coins and Dong Son bronze drums) and local handicrafts. It's kept locked, so you'll need to get the key from a monk at the temple.

The mural paintings of Ban Pa-Ao history were done by the same artists as those in Wat Si Pradu.