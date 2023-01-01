Wat Sri Ubon Rattanaram

The bòht at this important temple was built to resemble Bangkok's Wat Benchamabophit, but it's the 7cm-tall topaz Buddha inside that most Thais come to see. Phra Kaew Butsarakham, as it's known, was reportedly brought here from Vientiane at Ubon's founding and is one of the city's holiest possessions. It sits behind glass high up the back wall, all but out of sight. The image directly in front of the largest Buddha is a copy and actual-sized replicas are for sale.