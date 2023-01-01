Wat Maha Wanaram

Also known as Wat Pa Yai, the 'Large Forest Temple' (from long ago when Ubon was just a small town and this area lay beyond the city limits), this is one of Ubon's busiest temples. The large wí·hăhn here has a giant white tile roof with a tall gold spire (illuminated at night) and the usual naga trim. The exterior walls are covered in carved sandstone.

In front are five scenes from the Buddha's life (birth, enlightenment, first sermon, spontaneous gathering of monks, and death) and the back pediment includes a scene of constructing this building.