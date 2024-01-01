The centrepiece of this city-centre park is a huge concrete Candle Parade statue. The humble brick obelisk in the northeast corner of Thung Si Meuang park is the Monument of Merit. The City Pillar Shrine is to the south.
Thung Si Meuang
Ubon Ratchathani
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.49 MILES
This temple, also known as Wat Sa Prasan Suk, stands out from other temples in many ways. Most famously, the bòht sits on a boat: a ceramic-encrusted…
7.04 MILES
English is the primary language of Wat Pa Nanachat, a Western-oriented temple opened in 1975 by Ajahn Chah specifically for non-Thais. There's nothing…
2.6 MILES
This spectacular, gleaming gold-and-white chedi is sure to dazzle. It loosely resembles the Mahabodhi stupa in Bodhgaya, India (where the Buddha reached…
0.23 MILES
Built during the reign of Rama III (1824–51), Wat Thung Si Meuang has a classic hŏr đrai (Tripitaka hall) in excellent shape. Like many hŏr đrai, it rests…
12.34 MILES
A surprising find in such a far-flung village, this gorgeous museum in Wat Burapa Pa-Ao Nuea holds various historical artefacts (in particular pottery,…
Ubon Ratchathani National Museum
0.14 MILES
Occupying the former city hall (built in 1918), this is a very informative museum with plenty on show, from Dvaravati-era Buddhas and 2000-year-old Dong…
1.23 MILES
This temple's lovely, modern bòht has a soaring wing-shaped design that creates a striking scene inside. The delightful murals cover many subjects…
12.39 MILES
Come here to see Ban Pa-Ao's famous brass artists using a unique lost-wax casting method. Workers here create bells, bowls and more on-site, although not…
Nearby Ubon Ratchathani attractions
0.04 MILES
This 22m-tall statue at the centre of Thung Si Meuang park shows a Candle Parade float come to life with many accompanying deities.
0.08 MILES
Ubon's completely ordinary city pillar shrine is at the south end of Thung Si Meuang park.
0.1 MILES
This humble brick obelisk in the northeast corner of Thung Si Meuang park was erected by former WWII allied-forces POWs in gratitude for the secret…
5. Wat Sri Ubon Rattanaram Museum
0.14 MILES
The temple has turned a beautiful old wooden săh·lah (hall) into a museum of religious items. The highlight is the collection of 18th-century đoô prá…
0.17 MILES
The bòht at this important temple was built to resemble Bangkok's Wat Benchamabophit, but it's the 7cm-tall topaz Buddha inside that most Thais come to…
0.39 MILES
Called Wat Supat for short, the unique bóht at this riverside temple, built between 1920 and 1936, features a Thai roof, European arches, a Khmer base and…