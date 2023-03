Occupying the former city hall (built in 1918), this is a very informative museum with plenty on show, from Dvaravati-era Buddhas and 2000-year-old Dong Son bronze drums to Ubon textiles and clever little animal traps. The museum's most prized possession is a 9th-century Khmer Ardhanarisvara, a composite statue combining Shiva and his consort Uma into one being. It's one of just two ever found in Thailand.